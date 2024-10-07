Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its position in shares of Tesla by 347.7% in the second quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 4,818,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $953,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764,300 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 21,816.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,167,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $57,102,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,361 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Tesla by 236.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,104,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $416,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,731,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,329 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.54.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $9.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $240.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,862,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,409,727. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $271.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $768.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

