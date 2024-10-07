Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG) Shares Acquired by Cypress Financial Planning LLC

Cypress Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC owned about 0.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 1,244.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 142,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 131,513 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 3,207.4% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 911,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,426,000 after purchasing an additional 884,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Trading Down 0.6 %

BATS PAUG traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.61. 17,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.20 million, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.28.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

