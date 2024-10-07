Cypress Financial Planning LLC Raises Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares during the period. Cypress Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJUL. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 562.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 54,144 shares during the period. HFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 349,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,865,000 after purchasing an additional 43,311 shares in the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth about $393,000. WPWealth LLP acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000.

Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $29.04. 5,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,101. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.41. The company has a market cap of $159.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.60. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $29.57.

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

