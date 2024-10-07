Cypress Financial Planning LLC Acquires Shares of 1,800 CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 101.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 201,504 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $25,294,797.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,590 shares in the company, valued at $88,196,122.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 201,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $25,294,797.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 702,590 shares in the company, valued at $88,196,122.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 292,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,762,264. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,994 shares of company stock valued at $38,310,084.

CAVA Group Price Performance

CAVA traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.00. 2,108,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,794,255. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.50 and a 200 day moving average of $90.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.32 and a beta of 3.33. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.66 and a 12-month high of $131.82.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CAVA Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.64.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

