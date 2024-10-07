Cypress Financial Planning LLC Has $259,000 Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter worth $275,000. HFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter worth $8,414,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 28.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter worth $237,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.04. 19,398 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.69. The stock has a market cap of $758.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

