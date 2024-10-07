IMZ Advisory Inc Purchases New Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

IMZ Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $3,015,000. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 21.6% in the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Chubb by 36.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Down 4.6 %

NYSE CB traded down $13.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $277.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,382,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,607. The company has a market capitalization of $112.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $281.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $205.64 and a 12 month high of $294.18.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at $11,261,558.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. William Blair lowered Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $264.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.22.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

