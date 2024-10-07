Cypress Financial Planning LLC Invests $200,000 in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,396 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In related news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,185. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total transaction of $1,106,935.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,692.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,185. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,270 shares of company stock valued at $4,006,565. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.94.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $142.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,472,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,154. The stock has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.92 and a twelve month high of $153.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.28.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 15.77%. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

