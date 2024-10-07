Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,237 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,973 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in T-Mobile US by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 591,471 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $94,831,000 after purchasing an additional 147,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total transaction of $3,891,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 418,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,354,386.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total transaction of $3,891,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,354,386.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total value of $615,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,571,741.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,492 shares of company stock worth $60,161,906 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMUS stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $208.33. 2,620,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,556,472. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.85 and a 12-month high of $210.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.58.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.89%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMUS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.36.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

