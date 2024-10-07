Cypress Financial Planning LLC Purchases 11,635 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,635 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 12.1% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cypress Financial Planning LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $32,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,681,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210,788 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,066,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407,258 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,648,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892,110 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,027,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nepc LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,910,000.

Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.49. 6,933,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,981,989. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.87. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $84.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.301 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

