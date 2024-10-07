Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Has $2.73 Million Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 1.6% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,201,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,690. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.76. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $56.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.551 dividend. This represents a $6.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.