Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Purchases 648 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 367,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,602,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 173,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,000 after buying an additional 11,386 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 58.5% during the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 99,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after buying an additional 36,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 97,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XT stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,709. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.60.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

