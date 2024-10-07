Cypress Financial Planning LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 8.0% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cypress Financial Planning LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $21,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,898,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,677,895. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.87 and a 200-day moving average of $77.73. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $79.54.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
