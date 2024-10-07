Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Invests $2.49 Million in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 37,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Evergy news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,545.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $167,545.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $550,742.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,132.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,884 shares of company stock worth $941,810 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evergy Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:EVRG traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.59. 1,800,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,116,429. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.89 and its 200-day moving average is $55.71. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $62.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 13.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 83.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Evergy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Further Reading

