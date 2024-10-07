iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Acquired by Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $22,087,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,280,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,730,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,216,000 after acquiring an additional 186,057 shares during the period. KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,897,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 598.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 207,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 177,508 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IVLU traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.09. The company had a trading volume of 205,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,830. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $29.92.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.