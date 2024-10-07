Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Fidelity High Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDVV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 160,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $938,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,057,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FDVV stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.24. 412,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,709. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $36.94 and a 12 month high of $50.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

