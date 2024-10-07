Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AMKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

NASDAQ AMKR traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $30.08. 1,125,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.84. Amkor Technology has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $44.86.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $1,073,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,619.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amkor Technology news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $659,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,146.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $1,073,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,619.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,481,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 12,658 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

