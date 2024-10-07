Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Gladstone Investment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Gladstone Investment Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.39. 312,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,225. The company has a market cap of $491.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.78. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $14.96.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $22.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.27 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 78.48% and a return on equity of 7.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 156,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 9.1% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 41,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 6.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

