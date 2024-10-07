Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DGX. Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.92.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE:DGX traded down $3.96 on Monday, hitting $146.83. The stock had a trading volume of 640,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,424. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $120.10 and a 52-week high of $159.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $60,093.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,118.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $304,987.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,206.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $60,093.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,019 shares in the company, valued at $718,118.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 315.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 9,476 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 14,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,277 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

