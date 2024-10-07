eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EGAN. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of eGain in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on eGain from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.90. 24,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average is $6.28. eGain has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $8.52.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. eGain had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $22.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 million. On average, analysts forecast that eGain will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 7.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 43,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 15.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 83,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,068,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 90.0% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 76,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of eGain by 31.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 14,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

