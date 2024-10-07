holoride Price Tops $0.0034 on Major Exchanges (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last week, holoride has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One holoride token can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. holoride has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $13,652.39 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,437.41 or 0.03889709 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00043091 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008191 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011527 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00012996 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007081 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002389 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,899,971 tokens. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,899,971 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00358809 USD and is up 8.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $28,532.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

