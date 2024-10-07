Lista DAO (LISTA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8.39 Million

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Lista DAO has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Lista DAO has a total market capitalization of $61.36 million and $8.39 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lista DAO token can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lista DAO alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.81 or 0.00251845 BTC.

Lista DAO Token Profile

Lista DAO’s genesis date was August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 179,603,406 tokens. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao. The official message board for Lista DAO is medium.com/@listadao. The official website for Lista DAO is lista.org.

Buying and Selling Lista DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 179,607,603.87925744 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.3461954 USD and is up 4.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $5,344,132.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lista DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lista DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lista DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lista DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lista DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.