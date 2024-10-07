Qubic Trading Down 14.5% Over Last Week (QUBIC)

Qubic (QUBIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. In the last week, Qubic has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One Qubic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qubic has a total market cap of $213.75 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.81 or 0.00251845 BTC.

About Qubic

Qubic launched on April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 116,181,611,584,350 coins and its circulating supply is 113,918,211,990,269 coins. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_. The official website for Qubic is qubic.org.

Qubic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 116,181,611,584,350 with 113,918,211,990,269 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.00000192 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,360,143.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qubic using one of the exchanges listed above.

