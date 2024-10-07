MetisDAO (METIS) Hits Market Cap of $217.30 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 7th. MetisDAO has a market cap of $217.30 million and approximately $8.92 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $35.61 or 0.00056836 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008338 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00014196 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,614.97 or 0.99923269 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001020 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007451 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006973 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,101,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 6,101,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 36.0438352 USD and is up 5.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 269 active market(s) with $9,984,168.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

