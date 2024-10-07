SOLVE (SOLVE) Price Tops $0.0087 on Top Exchanges

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last week, SOLVE has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. SOLVE has a total market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $106,452.08 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000730 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @tuum_io. SOLVE’s official website is tuumio.com. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official message board is tuumio.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

