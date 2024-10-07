Mdex Hits Market Capitalization of $13.97 Million (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Mdex token can now be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Mdex has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Mdex has a market cap of $13.97 million and $170,298.52 worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,246,937 tokens. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mdex

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex (MDX) is a DEX platform operating on the HECO and BSC blockchains. It combines a custom-built exchange, AMM, mixed mining, and fund pools to enable secure crypto exchange and ROIs. It aims to create a high-performance Defi ecology, serving as a fund pool with various functions. MDX is the native token used for fees, governance, and liquidity pool staking. This page refers to the BSC version.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

