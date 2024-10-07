Symbol (XYM) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $87.10 Million

Symbol (XYM) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Symbol coin can now be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Symbol has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. Symbol has a total market capitalization of $87.10 million and $91,509.40 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Symbol Coin Profile

Symbol launched on March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 8,380,068,245 coins and its circulating supply is 6,091,153,932 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Symbol’s official website is docs.symbol.dev.

Symbol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Symbol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Symbol using one of the exchanges listed above.

