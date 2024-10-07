Prom (PROM) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.86 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 7th. Prom has a market cap of $99.09 million and $1.86 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $5.43 or 0.00008696 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008354 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00014245 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,435.98 or 0.99997825 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001024 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007454 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007001 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.49073534 USD and is up 6.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $1,773,253.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

