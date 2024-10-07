NetMind Token Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.88 Million (NMT)

NetMind Token (NMT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One NetMind Token token can currently be bought for about $2.67 or 0.00004270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NetMind Token has a total market capitalization of $107.73 million and approximately $6.88 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NetMind Token has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NetMind Token Profile

NetMind Token’s genesis date was April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 147,571,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,409,667 tokens. The official message board for NetMind Token is netmind.ai/blog. The official website for NetMind Token is power.netmind.ai. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai.

NetMind Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 147,571,073.2 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 2.76289783 USD and is up 4.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $7,560,969.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetMind Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NetMind Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NetMind Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

