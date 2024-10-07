Oak Asset Management LLC Has $12.02 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Oak Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 4.3% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at $345,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $4,924,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.14. 5,891,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,820,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $170.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.99 and its 200 day moving average is $154.11. The company has a market cap of $278.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

