Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 2.3% of Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 65,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,485,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 59,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 122,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,653 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VTV stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $173.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,649,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,333. The company has a market capitalization of $123.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $174.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.85.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

