MVL Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $89.79 Million (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. MVL has a total market capitalization of $89.79 million and approximately $5.29 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL token can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MVL has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

MVL

About MVL

MVL launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,052,958,863 tokens. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. MVL’s official message board is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MVL

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

