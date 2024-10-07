Galxe Trading Down 11.8% Over Last 7 Days (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Galxe token can now be bought for $2.02 or 0.00003241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Galxe has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. Galxe has a market capitalization of $19.39 million and approximately $15,426.33 worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Galxe

Galxe’s genesis date was May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 81,835,027 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,584,358 tokens. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com. Galxe’s official message board is blog.galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Galxe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a decentralized credential data network aiming to create an open and collaborative ecosystem. The Galxe ecosystem uses the GAL token as a governance token, payment token, and incentive mechanism. The GAL token is used for voting and governance in the Galxe DAO, to pay for application module fees, to pay for Galxe Oracle Engine and Galxe Credential API, and to curate digital credentials. The bonding curve system is used to signal a credential data set’s value, and curators can purchase stakes of a credential data set using GAL tokens, which will result in a revenue stream that will be split between credential stake holders pro-rata.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using US dollars.

