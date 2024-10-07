Bitcoin (BTC) Trading Down 1.4% Over Last Week

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 7th. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,234.05 billion and $32.76 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $62,437.34 on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $326.42 or 0.00522789 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00030515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00073490 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About Bitcoin

Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,764,584 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.