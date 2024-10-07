Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) vs. Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Head to Head Comparison

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) and Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Canadian Natural Resources and Birchcliff Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Natural Resources 0 5 1 0 2.17 Birchcliff Energy 0 2 0 0 2.00

Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus target price of $49.50, suggesting a potential upside of 35.39%. Given Canadian Natural Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Canadian Natural Resources is more favorable than Birchcliff Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Natural Resources 18.05% 22.09% 11.51% Birchcliff Energy 6.05% 1.82% 1.27%

Dividends

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and Birchcliff Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Canadian Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Birchcliff Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Canadian Natural Resources pays out 61.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Birchcliff Energy pays out 263.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility & Risk

Canadian Natural Resources has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Birchcliff Energy has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Birchcliff Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Birchcliff Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and Birchcliff Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Natural Resources $42.49 billion 1.83 $6.10 billion $2.51 14.57 Birchcliff Energy $548.41 million 2.13 $7.24 million $0.11 39.46

Canadian Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Birchcliff Energy. Canadian Natural Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Birchcliff Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources beats Birchcliff Energy on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO). The company’s midstream assets include two pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Birchcliff Energy

(Get Free Report)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.