Ethereum Price Hits $2,426.89 on Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. In the last week, Ethereum has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2,426.89 or 0.03886921 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $292.15 billion and approximately $16.26 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00043168 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00008179 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011538 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00012988 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00007100 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,379,521 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.

