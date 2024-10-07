Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $22.27 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,729 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $22,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $21,979,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,460.0% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 973,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,242,000 after purchasing an additional 911,104 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 133,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,927,000 after purchasing an additional 15,705 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $177.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,238 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.08. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

