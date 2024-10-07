SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $813,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 35,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. KWB Wealth increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 2,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $227.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,453,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,218,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.17. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $227.67.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. DZ Bank lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.35.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

