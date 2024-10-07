Foster Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Foster Group Inc. trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 49.1% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,960,000 after acquiring an additional 16,541 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,476,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $556,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,275,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,139,462. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.37. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $54.95. The stock has a market cap of $85.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

