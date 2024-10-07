Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 2.0% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,271 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,230,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 125.7% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $203.33. 1,799,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,797,430. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.91. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $220.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HON. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.13.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

