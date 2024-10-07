DataHighway Price Down 42.4% This Week (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 7th. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $14,380.34 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for $0.0256 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 42.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.02643625 USD and is down -33.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $18,000.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DataHighway should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DataHighway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

