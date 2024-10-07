Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Sells 2,624 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $42,902.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,148.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 6th, Jeanna Steele sold 2,357 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $42,968.11.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Jeanna Steele sold 24,161 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $464,857.64.

NASDAQ:RUN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.64. 5,352,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,213,570. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.58.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $523.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.76 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on RUN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,172,728 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,651,000 after purchasing an additional 575,293 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,735,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,324,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,630,000. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

