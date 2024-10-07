Frax Share (FXS) Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Frax Share (FXS) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last week, Frax Share has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Frax Share has a total market capitalization of $172.31 million and approximately $13.61 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Share token can currently be purchased for about $2.09 or 0.00003327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 20th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,681,496 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,631,680 tokens. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is a non-stable, utility token that holds rights to governance and all utility of the Frax protocol. It has a highly governance-minimized approach to designing trustless money and eschews DAO-like active management. FXS tokens can be used for adding/adjusting collateral pools, adjusting various fees, and refreshing the rate of the collateral ratio. The FXS token has the potential for upside and downside utility of the system, and the supply is initially set to 100 million tokens at genesis. The design of the protocol is such that FXS would be largely deflationary in supply as long as FRAX demand grows.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

