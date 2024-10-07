Internet Computer (ICP) Price Reaches $8.12 on Top Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.12 or 0.00012963 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $3.83 billion and approximately $80.96 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00043144 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 524,042,608 coins and its circulating supply is 471,937,954 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.