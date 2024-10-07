SingularityNET Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $774.27 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 7th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $774.27 million and $333,449.05 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008370 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00014165 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,668.09 or 0.99995371 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007460 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006963 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00056958 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.65254886 USD and is up 7.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 264 active market(s) with $313,506.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

