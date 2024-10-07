Mina Hits Market Cap of $629.67 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Mina has a market cap of $629.67 million and $29.86 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000861 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mina has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Mina

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,190,442,127 coins and its circulating supply is 1,166,565,881 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,190,311,856.8400393 with 1,166,250,684.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.53826357 USD and is up 4.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $15,938,943.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

