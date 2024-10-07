Salvus Wealth Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $932,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,810 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 90,438.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 937,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,403,000 after acquiring an additional 936,033 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,280,000 after acquiring an additional 648,094 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,512,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,825,000 after acquiring an additional 631,312 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $977.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $11.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $898.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,892,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,491. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $900.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $848.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $853.84 billion, a PE ratio of 132.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $547.61 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.