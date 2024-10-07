Salvus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 463 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 46,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,460,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,083,000 after purchasing an additional 90,579 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 358,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,136,000 after buying an additional 14,812 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.7 %

KO stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.01. The company had a trading volume of 14,509,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,283,498. The stock has a market cap of $297.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.15.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.07.

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,968,095. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,968,095. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 376,096 shares of company stock valued at $25,982,352. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

