Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Makes New $355,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $188.30. The company had a trading volume of 933,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.44 and a 200 day moving average of $178.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $190.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.