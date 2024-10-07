iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Camelot Technology Advisors Inc.

Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Camelot Technology Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $201,931,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,639,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,581,000 after buying an additional 410,284 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6,782.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 370,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,599,000 after buying an additional 365,458 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14,118.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 358,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,531,000 after acquiring an additional 356,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 192.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 422,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,402,000 after acquiring an additional 278,153 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,643,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,408. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.56. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.32 and a 1-year high of $111.06.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.