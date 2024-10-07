Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, October 9th

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, October 9th. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Friday, September 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, October 8th.

NASDAQ:MAXN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.08. 51,715,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,580,410. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.42.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $1.15. The company had revenue of $184.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.35 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1,598.11% and a negative net margin of 43.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 12.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,277,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 117,594 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

