Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, October 9th

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, October 9th. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Friday, September 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, October 8th.
Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Down 6.4 %
NASDAQ:MAXN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.08. 51,715,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,580,410. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.42.
Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $1.15. The company had revenue of $184.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.35 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1,598.11% and a negative net margin of 43.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies
Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile
Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Maxeon Solar Technologies
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Ciena Stock Powers the AI Cloud Boom—Don’t Miss Out
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Affirm’s Path to Profitability Elevates with Interest Rate Cuts
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- RPM International Thrives in Rate-Cut Driven Construction Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.